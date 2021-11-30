ViacomCBS Inks $1.85B Deal To Sell Studio Center

By Charlie Innis (November 30, 2021, 1:59 PM EST) -- Media and entertainment giant ViacomCBS said Tuesday it plans to sell its Los Angeles-located CBS Studio Center to Hackman Capital Partners and Square Mile Capital Management for about $1.85 billion. The to-be-sold lot sits on a 55-gross-acre site in the Studio City neighborhood and includes stages, production office and support buildings, filmable backlot locations and a broadcast center that hosts television stations CBS 2 and KCAL 9, according to the announcement. "This sale is part of an ongoing optimization of ViacomCBS' real estate and operations portfolio and will allow the company to redeploy capital to strategic growth priorities, including streaming," Naveen...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS