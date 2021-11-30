Texas Justices Told To Ax New Trial In Football Field Fight

By Michelle Casady (November 30, 2021, 6:49 PM EST) -- The Texas Supreme Court was told during oral arguments on Tuesday that an intermediate appellate court wrongly ordered a new trial in a dispute between a school district, a company that makes artificial turf football fields and a contractor by failing to address any of five arguments that could have ended the case. Counsel for FieldTurf USA, Joshua J. Bennett of Carter Arnett PLLC, argued on behalf of FieldTurf and contractor Altech Inc. on Tuesday morning, telling the court his client shouldn't be subjected to the cost and time it would take to proceed with a new trial after three years...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS