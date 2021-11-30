'God's Tigress': Feds Query Holmes On Balwani 'Love' Texts

By Dorothy Atkins (November 30, 2021, 11:11 PM EST) -- A federal prosecutor cross-examined former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes on her purportedly abusive relationship with ex-Theranos executive Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani in her criminal fraud trial Tuesday, noting that they texted each other the word "love" 594 times and highlighting a Balwani text calling Holmes "god's tigress and warrior." Prosecutor Robert Leach spent much of the day flipping through text messages between Holmes and Balwani, who was president and chief operating officer of Theranos until Holmes forced him out of the company in 2016 after a federal inspection identified multiple lab deficiencies, which Holmes claims Balwani hid from her. Leach got Holmes...

