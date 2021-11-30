Texas Panel Probes Basis For $22M Legal Malpractice Award

By Katie Buehler (November 30, 2021, 6:40 PM EST) -- Dallas law firm Newsom Terry & Newsom LLP on Tuesday urged a state appellate court to toss a roughly $22 million legal malpractice verdict stemming from its representation of a real estate brokerage, arguing it shouldn't be held liable for what amounts to a harmless error in the underlying suit. Newsom Terry & Newsom LLP is looking to shake a roughly $22 million legal malpractice verdict. (iStock) The Newsom firm asked a three-justice panel of the Fifth Court of Appeals in Dallas during virtual oral arguments to reverse the November 2019 verdict and remand for a new trial at minimum, arguing...

