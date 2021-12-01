Surfside Collapse Trial Would Start No Later Than Summer

By Nathan Hale (December 1, 2021, 4:45 PM EST) -- A potential trial in the putative class action brought by victims of the collapse of the Champlain Towers South condominium in Surfside, Florida, would take place next summer at the latest, the trial judge said Wednesday, reiterating his pledge not to let the matter drag out. During a regularly scheduled status conference, Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Michael A. Hanzman agreed to extend the deadline for defendants to respond to the second amended complaint by about two weeks to Dec. 30. But he reminded the attorneys, especially those for the newly added defendants, that he had said at the outset of the litigation...

