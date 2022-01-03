NYC Real Estate Regulation And Legislation To Watch In 2022

By Andrew McIntyre (January 3, 2022, 12:02 PM EST) -- Continued efforts to develop Brooklyn's Gowanus neighborhood as well as a new financing tool for clean energy projects will be top of mind for New York City real estate lawyers heading into 2022. After more than a decade in the works, rezoning for Gowanus that could add thousands of residential units along the canal is complete, and lawyers will be watching what the initial projects in the new zone look like. Attorneys will also have their eyes on New York's Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy program, which was set up in June and updated late in the year. Here, Law360 looks...

