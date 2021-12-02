Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Users Appeal Section 230 Ruling In Reddit Child Porn Suit

By Jonathan Capriel (December 2, 2021, 5:55 PM EST) -- A proposed class is taking its fight with Reddit to the Ninth Circuit after a California federal court found that Section 230 liability protections shield the company from allegations of profiting off of child pornography.

Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act generally protects websites from being sued over content posted by their users or third parties, and that's largely the reason that U.S. District Judge James V. Selna dismissed the suit in October.

But the proposed class — composed of people identified only as Jane and John Does — filed a notice of appeal with the Ninth Circuit Monday, seeking...

