GOP Sens. Press Sohn On 'Bias' Against Conservative News

By Kelcee Griffis (December 1, 2021, 6:03 PM EST) -- Progressive FCC nominee Gigi Sohn defended her record as a free speech advocate on Wednesday before the Senate Commerce Committee, as Republican lawmakers questioned her ties to a now-defunct streaming service and pressed her on some of her past tweets that criticized Fox News. Sohn, a Democrat whom President Joe Biden nominated in October to round out the Federal Communications Commission, called free expression the "lifeblood of the American experience" and said she's "proud" that some of the most conservative cable networks support her nomination. That didn't shield the former aide to Democratic FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler from barbs from lawmakers including...

