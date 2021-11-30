Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Insider Testifies Capacitor Prices Fixed Over Drinks, Karaoke

By Hannah Albarazi (November 30, 2021, 10:26 PM EST) -- A California federal jury considering a $427 million price-fixing suit against three capacitor manufacturers heard testimony Tuesday about how workers would routinely meet for golf, karaoke and drinking after bi-annual industry meetings, schmoozing and sharing price information with competitors.

The jury, which has already heard that defendants Nippon Chemi-Con Corp. and Matsuo Electric Co. Ltd. are among the companies that pled guilty to conspiring to fix prices and rig bids for electrolytic capacitors sold to U.S. companies between 2002 and 2014, heard from an electronics industry insider Tuesday about the meetings where competitors would share nonpublic information and then attend "after-parties"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!