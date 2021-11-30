Insider Testifies Capacitor Prices Fixed Over Drinks, Karaoke

By Hannah Albarazi (November 30, 2021, 10:26 PM EST) -- A California federal jury considering a $427 million price-fixing suit against three capacitor manufacturers heard testimony Tuesday about how workers would routinely meet for golf, karaoke and drinking after bi-annual industry meetings, schmoozing and sharing price information with competitors. The jury, which has already heard that defendants Nippon Chemi-Con Corp. and Matsuo Electric Co. Ltd. are among the companies that pled guilty to conspiring to fix prices and rig bids for electrolytic capacitors sold to U.S. companies between 2002 and 2014, heard from an electronics industry insider Tuesday about the meetings where competitors would share nonpublic information and then attend "after-parties"...

