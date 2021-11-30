British Airways Sues Chicago Over Runway Debris Damage

By Celeste Bott (November 30, 2021, 7:06 PM EST) -- British Airways has hit the city of Chicago with a $3.2 million negligence suit alleging that three of its Boeing Dreamliner jets were damaged and taken out of service to have its engines repaired as a result of construction debris left behind on a runway at O'Hare International Airport. Between Nov. 30 and Dec. 1, 2020, when the three jets traversed on O'Hare runways and taxiways, their engines ingested foreign object debris that had been left behind after recent resurfacing work and construction of a terminal expansion, British Airways said in its complaint filed in Illinois federal court on Monday....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS