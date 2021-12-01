Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

United Airlines Hit With Class Action Over 'Early Out' Benefits

By Rachel Stone (December 1, 2021, 8:48 PM EST) -- A retired flight attendant sued United Airlines in Illinois federal court Tuesday, claiming the airline illegally blocked her and other retirees from accessing benefits and additional pay through "early-out" severance programs, which the airline maintains are actually paid leaves of absence.

Micheal Hoffman, 64, lodged her complaint Tuesday under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act and seeks to bring her claims on behalf of a proposed class of other United retirees who she said were also prevented from obtaining early-out benefits under two of the airline's programs.

"United's characterization of these plans as paid 'leaves of absence' is form without substance,"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!