United Airlines Hit With Class Action Over 'Early Out' Benefits

By Rachel Stone (December 1, 2021, 8:48 PM EST) -- A retired flight attendant sued United Airlines in Illinois federal court Tuesday, claiming the airline illegally blocked her and other retirees from accessing benefits and additional pay through "early-out" severance programs, which the airline maintains are actually paid leaves of absence. Micheal Hoffman, 64, lodged her complaint Tuesday under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act and seeks to bring her claims on behalf of a proposed class of other United retirees who she said were also prevented from obtaining early-out benefits under two of the airline's programs. "United's characterization of these plans as paid 'leaves of absence' is form without substance,"...

