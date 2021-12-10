Dechert Grabs Large Share Of 2021 Single-Family CMBS Deals

By Andrew McIntyre (December 10, 2021, 10:21 AM EST) -- 2021 has been a record year for single-family residential commercial mortgage-backed securities deals and Dechert had grabbed a vast majority of the year's largest transactions, thanks to the law firm getting involved in the sector nearly a decade ago as institutional investors at that time were just starting to dip their toes into the space. Single-family residential CMBS issuance as of October had hit $14 billion, up from nearly $10 billion in all of 2020 and roughly $4 billion in all of 2019, and Dechert has worked on nine of the 10 largest deals through October, according to recent data from real...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS