$200M Verdict Winners Seek 'Hidden' Info Of Parent Insurers

By Rosie Manins (December 1, 2021, 4:51 PM EST) -- A Florida couple who won a $200 million jury verdict over their son's boating death in Georgia has asked a state court to grant them access to "hidden" information about parent insurance company coverage they might be entitled to. A Georgia state jury in August awarded $200 million to a Florida couple, who are now seeking to subpoena five insurance companies. (iStock.com/alfexe) Stephen and Margaret Batchelder, who sued a boat maker after their 7-year-old son Ryan died on a north Georgia lake, said in a discovery motion Monday that they believe the parent companies of the defendants' insurers can satisfy the large judgment....

