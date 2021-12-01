Crypto Scam Suspect Wants Jail Calls With Wife Out Of Trial

By Ivan Moreno (December 1, 2021, 5:17 PM EST) -- A man charged with scamming cryptocurrency investors told a Manhattan federal judge Tuesday that jurors shouldn't hear his jailhouse calls with his wife, seeking to block recordings prosecutors say include incriminating statements from the defendant about how he spent the solicited funds. Prosecutors charged Asa Saint Clair in November 2019 with wire fraud for allegedly conning investors by claiming that his United Nations-affiliated sports company, World Sports Alliance, needed support to launch a cryptocurrency called IGOBIT. From 2017 to 2019, he allegedly got investors to buy in by promising big returns and portraying WSA as an organization that promoted sports in...

