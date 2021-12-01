Cessna Says Emirati Firm Ducking Fight Over $90M Award

By Caroline Simson (December 1, 2021, 8:31 PM EST) -- Cessna is urging a New York federal court to sanction an Emirati company and the family who controls it, arguing Tuesday that they have continued to evade its efforts to enforce a 6-year-old, $90 million arbitral award stemming from a defaulted business jet lease deal. The aircraft manufacturer told the court that Al Ghaith Holding Co. PJSC has turned over only a fraction of the documents it's been asking for over the last 13 months, despite unambiguous court orders to do so. Cessna wants the documents to help it pin down the location of the company's assets. Cessna blamed the company's...

