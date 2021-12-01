Texas Panel Affirms Awards Against Elevator Co. In Injury Suit

By Katie Buehler (December 1, 2021, 5:50 PM EST) -- A Texas appellate court has denied an elevator company's bid to escape a jury verdict and sanctions award in favor of a Louisiana man who was injured at a Lone Star State hotel, rejecting the company's argument that the exclusion of certain evidence at trial affected the jury's verdict. In an 83-page opinion released Tuesday, a three-justice panel of the Ninth Court of Appeals in Beaumont upheld an $840,000 jury verdict and $25,000 sanction award against Schindler Elevator Corp. for injuries suffered by Darren Ceasar in August 2017 at the MCM Elegante Hotel in Beaumont, Texas. Schindler appealed the awards in...

