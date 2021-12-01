Patent Biz Ends Dish Dispute After Case Shipped Out Of Texas

By Andrew Karpan (December 1, 2021, 7:45 PM EST) -- A patent-holding company agreed Wednesday to end its infringement case against Dish, about a month after the Federal Circuit overrode Judge Alan Albright by transferring the suit from the Western District of Texas to the cable giant's home in Colorado. A joint stipulation signed by lawyers for both Dish and the Hawaii-based Broadband iTV Inc. informed Judge Raymond P. Moore of the U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado that the two companies had entirely resolved a patent licensing dispute that had led to a 2019 lawsuit that Broadband lodged initially in Judge Albright's courthouse in Waco, home to a...

