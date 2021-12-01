Matsuo Cuts Midtrial Deal In $427M Capacitor Antitrust Row

By Hannah Albarazi (December 1, 2021, 5:22 PM EST) -- Matsuo Electric Co. Ltd. reached a settlement with direct purchasers of capacitors midway through a California federal antitrust trial Wednesday, leaving two capacitor manufacturers as defendants in a $427 million suit alleging a decadelong global conspiracy to fix prices for the electronic part. The deal, struck by Japan-based Matsuo and a class of about 1,800 U.S.-based direct capacitor purchasers, came less than three days into a jury trial over claims that nearly two dozen manufacturers carried out a global price-fixing conspiracy from 2002 to 2014 and owe refunds of $427 million. The two remaining defendants in the case are Japan-based Nippon...

