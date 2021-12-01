Amazon Gets Flex Driver Privacy Suit Paused For Appeal

By Allison Grande (December 1, 2021, 9:03 PM EST) -- A California federal judge on Tuesday agreed to stay a proposed class action accusing Amazon of wiretapping Flex drivers' private Facebook groups while the company appeals the denial of its bid to send the dispute to arbitration, finding that "the balance of hardships tips sharply in Amazon's favor." Amazon.com Inc. moved to put the case on hold shortly after U.S. District Judge William Q. Hayes in September rejected Amazon's motion to compel arbitration, in a ruling that found that plaintiff Drickey Jackson's wiretapping and privacy were not covered by the arbitration provision in the 2016 terms of service to which Jackson consented when he...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS