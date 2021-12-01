GOP Rep. Says Feds Falsely Swore Probe Wasn't 'Bullshit'

By Jack Queen (December 1, 2021, 7:15 PM EST) -- A California federal prosecutor should be disqualified from a campaign finance case against Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, R-Neb., for giving misleading assurances that the government wasn't building a "bullshit" case, the nine-term congressman said. Fortenberry's onetime lawyer, former Rep. Trey Gowdy, R-SC, said in a filing Tuesday that a prosecutor told him Fortenberry was not a target in a probe of illegal straw donations by a foreign billionaire. Gowdy recounted growing suspicious about the "accusatory" tone of Assistant U.S. Attorney Mack Jenkins' questions during what he said he thought was an informational interview with his client. "I then returned to the interview...

