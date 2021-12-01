Talc Claimants Seek To Toss J&J Unit's 'Manufactured' Ch. 11

By Vince Sullivan (December 1, 2021, 7:36 PM EST) -- The official committee of talc claimants in the Chapter 11 case of a Johnson & Johnson subsidiary said Wednesday the proceeding is a sham designed to insulate the parent company from billions in liability and asked a New Jersey bankruptcy judge to dismiss the case. In its motion to toss the bankruptcy, the talc claimants committee argues that Johnson & Johnson executed a divisive merger transaction known as a "Texas two-step" for the sole purpose of creating LTL Management LLC and siloing its talc liability with the new entity while protecting the talc assets, which amounts to a bad faith filing....

