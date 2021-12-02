House Passes Trio Of Bills Aimed At Cybersecurity, 6G

By J. Edward Moreno (December 2, 2021, 3:53 PM EST) -- The U.S. House has passed three bills directing the Federal Communications Commission and the National Telecommunications and Information Administration to address cybersecurity in mobile networks, study 6G and launch a cybersecurity literacy campaign. The bipartisan slate of bills came out of the House Energy and Commerce Committee and passed the House Wednesday with a two-thirds majority, kicking them over to the Senate. The Understanding Cybersecurity of Mobile Networks Act — sponsored by Reps. Anna Eshoo, D-Calif., and Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill. — would require the NTIA to examine and report back on cybersecurity vulnerabilities in mobile networks within a year after the...

