Security Experts Say US Can't Afford C-Band Delays

By Kelcee Griffis (December 2, 2021, 5:04 PM EST) -- Further delays in converting C-Band satellite airwaves to wireless spectrum could give potential adversaries like China a technological advantage, national security experts warned the White House in a new letter. Eight national security policy experts — including former U.S. Department of Commerce telecom administrator Diane Rinaldo — told National Economic Council director Brian Deese in a Wednesday letter that the aviation industry's concerns over potential C-Band interference should not be allowed to postpone wireless carriers' 5G expansion plans for long. "Any additional delays would undermine the multi-billion-dollar investments U.S. companies have made in 5G and cast doubt about the U.S. government's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS