NLRB Says Judge Left Out Key Testimony In Benefits Row

By Kevin Stawicki (December 1, 2021, 7:37 PM EST) -- The National Labor Relations Board on Wednesday ordered an agency judge to rethink his ruling that a contractor violated federal labor law by changing drivers' pay dates without telling them, saying the judge failed to consider testimony about whether the workers' union agreed to the changes. A three-member panel remanded part of a judge's April decision that Logmet LLC violated the National Labor Relations Act by changing the workweek and pay date of unit workers without telling them after the company took over a transportation contract at an Ohio Air Force base from another company. Attorneys for the company and union...

