NC Theaters Ask 7th Circ. To Revive Virus Coverage Suit

By Ben Zigterman (December 2, 2021, 3:54 PM EST) -- A North Carolina movie theater chain asked the Seventh Circuit to revive its COVID-19 coverage lawsuit against Houston Casualty Co., arguing that a district judge ignored its allegations of contamination and should've followed decisions that favored policyholders. East Coast Entertainment of Durham LLC said Wednesday that in her dismissal of its suit in September, U.S. District Judge Joan B. Gottschall incorrectly found that the theaters didn't sustain "direct physical loss or damage" that would qualify them for coverage. "The district court ignored that portion of plaintiff's complaint alleging the loss resulting from contamination of property by SARS-CoV-2, a harmful substance," the theater...

