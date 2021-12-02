Trading Card Cos. Settle Dueling Antitrust, Trademark Claims

By Max Jaeger (December 2, 2021, 3:56 PM EST) -- Trading card giant Upper Deck has inked a deal to end an antitrust suit by rival Leaf Trading Cards alleging it used an exclusive deal with the National Hockey League players union to muscle out competing memorabilia companies. Details of the accord — which also resolves a host of counterclaims by Upper Deck against Leaf — were not made public when the court announced Tuesday that a deal had been struck. Leaf, Upper Deck and their respective counsel did not immediately respond to requests for comment Thursday. In a suit that stretches back to 2017, Texas-based Leaf said Upper Deck was...

