Gov't Contracts Of The Month: Meds, Jets, Military Moves

By Jennifer Doherty (December 2, 2021, 5:14 PM EST) -- The government signed new deals for COVID-19 treatments in November and cut loose a contractor that botched vaccine doses. On the defense front, Lockheed landed billions for fighter jet modernization and the U.S. Department of Defense re-awarded a challenged contract for military relocations. Here are Law360's top picks for government contracting in November: Emergent Is Out, Antivirals Are In In its third-quarter earnings call on Nov. 5, Emergent Biosolutions Inc. announced that it would forfeit approximately $180 million in federal funding for COVID-19 response as part of a decision "mutually agreed" with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS