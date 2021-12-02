Chubb Unit Asks 11th Circ. To Affirm Virus Coverage Win

By Shawn Rice (December 2, 2021, 4:53 PM EST) -- Westchester Surplus Lines Insurance Co. urged the Eleventh Circuit on Wednesday to keep intact its COVID-19 coverage win, arguing that a Florida restaurant doesn't allege any physical change to its property but the temporary presence of the coronavirus and related government restrictions. The Chubb unit pointed to favorable rulings to back its position by the Eleventh Circuit in Mama Jo's Inc. v. Sparta Insurance Co. and Gilreath Family & Cosmetic Dentistry Inc. v. Cincinnati Insurance Co., which considered the meaning of "direct physical loss of or damage to property" under Florida and Georgia law, respectively. "The facts alleged [by Cafe International...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS