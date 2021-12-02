Judge Doubts Google Advertisers' Click-Fraud Suit Cert. Bid

By Dorothy Atkins (December 2, 2021, 7:19 PM EST) -- A California federal judge on Thursday appeared skeptical about certifying a class of Google advertisers in a lawsuit recently revived by the Ninth Circuit challenging certain Google click estimates, saying the case isn't a typical false advertising case and the advertisers have a "reliance problem." U.S. District Judge Beth Freeman doubted whether the lead plaintiff, Gurminder Singh, who is a small business owner, could represent the class, which includes established companies that advertise through Google, and said, "I don't know what the reasonable person is here." The judge also noted repeatedly that this case isn't a typical false advertisement case in...

