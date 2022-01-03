Transportation Legislation And Regulation To Watch In 2022

By Linda Chiem (January 3, 2022, 12:02 PM EST) -- New infrastructure funding policies, electric and autonomous vehicle rules and travel-related restrictions are some of the transportation industry's top legislative and regulatory priorities to watch in 2022. Experts say they expect to see a batch of new rules for project funding programs as federal agencies begin implementing the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act that President Joe Biden signed into law in November. Along with the once-in-a-generation investments in highways, bridges, transit systems, railways, clean water, power grids and broadband, the new law seeks to expand electric vehicle fleets and charging stations nationwide. Additionally, supply chain congestion and ongoing face mask...

