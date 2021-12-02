NY Atty Gets 57 Months Over Theft Of Girl's Inheritance

By Max Jaeger (December 2, 2021, 7:30 PM EST) -- A Long Island attorney who allegedly stole $2 million in wrongful-death inheritance from his client's minor granddaughter was sentenced to 57 months in prison and ordered to pay forfeiture and restitution on Thursday, in what the young victim's attorney called "cold justice." The sentence was the harshest judgment U.S. District Judge Joan M. Azrack could mete out to Vincent J. Trimarco Jr. after the Smithtown, New York, lawyer copped to one count of wire fraud conspiracy on the eve of his trial last year, according to prosecutors. But attorney John Ray, who represents now-21-year-old Rebecca Schaefer, said Trimarco was lucky to resolve the...

