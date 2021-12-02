Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Columbia, NY Presbyterian To Pay $71.5M For OB-GYN Abuse

By Lauren Berg (December 2, 2021, 9:52 PM EST) -- Columbia University Irving Medical Center and New York-Presbyterian Hospital announced Wednesday that they will pay nearly $71.5 million in an agreement with dozens of women who were allegedly sexually abused by a former Columbia obstetrician-gynecologist.

Under the agreement with 79 former patients, the hospitals will establish a compensation fund for survivors who were allegedly assaulted by now-unlicensed physician Robert Hadden over a 20-year period when he worked as an obstetrician-gynecologist at the university.

The hospitals said they are still working to resolve claims with other former patients.

Hadden in 2016 pled guilty in New York state court to a criminal sex...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!