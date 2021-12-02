Columbia, NY Presbyterian To Pay $71.5M For OB-GYN Abuse

By Lauren Berg (December 2, 2021, 9:52 PM EST) -- Columbia University Irving Medical Center and New York-Presbyterian Hospital announced Wednesday that they will pay nearly $71.5 million in an agreement with dozens of women who were allegedly sexually abused by a former Columbia obstetrician-gynecologist. Under the agreement with 79 former patients, the hospitals will establish a compensation fund for survivors who were allegedly assaulted by now-unlicensed physician Robert Hadden over a 20-year period when he worked as an obstetrician-gynecologist at the university. The hospitals said they are still working to resolve claims with other former patients. Hadden in 2016 pled guilty in New York state court to a criminal sex...

