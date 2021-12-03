Payment Co. Again Accused Of Stiffing Sales Reps On OT Pay

By Morgan Conley (December 3, 2021, 3:22 PM EST) -- Fleetcor Technologies has been slapped with yet another proposed collective action accusing it of having a "de facto policy" against honoring overtime despite having settled multiple similar suits in recent years by paying those plaintiffs the wages they alleged they were owed. A current employee of Georgia-based payment solutions company Fleetcor Technologies Operating Co. LLC sued in Atlanta federal court Thursday, accusing the company of not learning its lesson about forcing sales representatives to work off the clock to avoid paying overtime. The employee, Jaan Marion, alleges Fleetcor violates the Fair Labor Standards Act by forcing its sales staff to clock...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS