Netflix Improperly Poached Fox Execs, Calif. Panel Says

By Khorri Atkinson (December 3, 2021, 7:51 PM EST) -- Netflix has lost its bid to overturn a lower court injunction barring the streaming giant from poaching Fox executives with fixed-term contracts, after a California appellate court panel unanimously affirmed the decision. In refusing to lift Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Marc D. Gross' injunction issued almost two years ago in a lawsuit by The Walt Disney Co.-owned Twentieth Century Fox Film Corp., a three-justice panel at the California Second District Court of Appeals on Thursday dismissed Netflix's argument that the employment contracts are invalid in light of state laws favoring worker mobility. Justice Dorothy Kim, who authored the unpublished opinion...

