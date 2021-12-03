Chicago Apartment Escapes COVID-19 Refund Suit For Now

By Celeste Bott (December 3, 2021, 5:04 PM EST) -- An Illinois state court judge on Friday dismissed a proposed class action suit brought against a Chicago luxury apartment building by tenants seeking a partial refund on rent payments, suggesting that the claims over the building's COVID-19-related common area closures might be better suited for a breach of contract suit. Lead plaintiff Michelle Weisberg's suit claims that STRS Ohio Real Estate Investments LLC — which owns The Streeter luxury apartment building in Chicago — and Village Green Management Co. LLC violated Chicago's Residential Landlord Tenant Ordinance by collecting full rent payments from their tenants despite closing common areas in March of last year,...

