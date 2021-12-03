Convicted Atty Disbarred In NJ Over Mortgage Fraud Scheme

By Bill Wichert (December 3, 2021, 5:23 PM EST) -- The New Jersey Supreme Court has yanked the state law license of an attorney over her criminal convictions for taking part in a roughly $873,000 mortgage fraud scheme where a lender provided loans based on her misrepresentations as the buyers' counsel, rejecting her bid for a suspension. In a two-page order filed Thursday, the state Supreme Court accepted a recommendation of its Disciplinary Review Board to disbar Stephanie Hand for her knowing misappropriation of escrow funds. Hand was already suspended before the justices reached their decision, court documents state. The court "determined based on the totality of the circumstances presented in the...

