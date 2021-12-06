Cruise Co. Can Arbitrate Ship Doctor's COVID-Linked Suicide

By Christopher Cole (December 6, 2021, 6:46 PM EST) -- The widow of a doctor who committed suicide while stuck aboard a cruise ship during the COVID-19 pandemic must try to resolve her wrongful death claim against the shipowner through arbitration, a Florida federal judge has ruled. U.S. District Judge William P. Dimitrouleas said that the late Roman Dario Palacios Holguin had signed an employment agreement with Row Management Ltd., the operator of the M/V The World, that incorporated a collective bargaining agreement that required arbitration. The Colombian doctor's widow, Monica Muñoz, took the shipowner to Florida state court in July. Among other things, she claimed the shipowner allegedly failed to...

