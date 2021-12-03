Holmes Attys Rip 'Confusing' Jury Instructions On Fraud

By Dorothy Atkins (December 3, 2021, 8:44 PM EST) -- Counsel for Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes urged a California federal judge Friday to give jurors considering criminal fraud charges against her more detailed explanations of the charges than what prosecutors have proposed. An attorney for Holmes argued that the jury would be confused by the government's instructions, which lump together patient and investor fraud charges. During an hourslong hearing outside the presence of the jury, Holmes counsel Amy Saharia of Williams & Connolly LLP told U.S. District Judge Edward Davila that he should reject the government's proposed jury instructions, which are mostly based on the Ninth Circuit's model pattern jury instruction...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS