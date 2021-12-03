Former Tyson Execs Denied Mistrial On Price-Fixing Charges

By Bryan Koenig (December 3, 2021, 8:36 PM EST) -- A Colorado federal judge refused to declare a mistrial Friday for two former Tyson Foods executives battling the U.S. Department of Justice over criminal charges of fixing the price of chicken. U.S. District Judge Philip A. Brimmer rejected the mistrial motion and an alternate bid for a limiting instruction, calling it "premature." This means co-defendants Timothy Mulrenin and Gary Brian Roberts will continue facing the charges along with the remaining eight defendants from other major poultry producers when the jury returns from recess Monday. "Mr. Mulrenin and Mr. Roberts filed their motion while the government's case-in-chief was ongoing," Judge Brimmer said....

