Facebook Needn't Divulge Private Myanmar Posts, Judge Says

By Allison Grande (December 6, 2021, 9:40 PM EST) -- A D.C. federal judge has thrown out a magistrate judge's order directing Facebook to grant Gambia access to deleted private communications of Myanmar officials who allegedly sought to enable genocide against the country's persecuted Rohingya Muslim minority, finding that U.S. law prohibits this disclosure. Facebook had asked U.S. District Judge James E. Boasberg to scrap a magistrate judge's September order that Facebook wasn't barred by the Stored Communications Act from disclosing to Gambia private anti-Rohingya posts and direct messages that the social media giant has removed from its platform since 2012. The West African nation is seeking to obtain this information...

