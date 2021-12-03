Caltech Sues Samsung After $1B Apple Patent Win

By Andrew Karpan (December 3, 2021, 10:20 PM EST) -- The California Institute of Technology went to Texas federal court Friday with a new lawsuit that says Samsung's Galaxy smartphones infringe the same patents that a California jury said Apple Inc. and its supplier Broadcom Inc. infringed to the tune of over $1.1 billion in damages. Samsung was hit by a lawsuit Friday alleging its Galaxy smartphones infringe Caltech's patents, after the university successfully sued Apple and Broadcom over those same patents. (AP Photo/Richard Drew) The Pasadena-based private research university filed its lawsuit against the South Korean tech giant and its American arm in Marshall, Texas — home to one of...

