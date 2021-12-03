Maryland Atty Charged With $8.5M Escrow Fraud In NY Court

By Rachel Scharf (December 3, 2021, 7:12 PM EST) -- A Maryland attorney stole $5.1 million in escrow funds from a medical equipment supplier and then attempted to avoid a civil contempt order by filching $3.4 million from another client's escrow account, Manhattan federal prosecutors alleged Friday. Brian O'Neill, 48, the managing partner of Chevy Chase law firm O'Neill & Partners LLC, was ordered into home confinement during an initial court appearance in Maryland on Friday and must appear Dec. 9 in New York federal court, according to a government spokesperson. The attorney faces two counts of wire fraud for his alleged escrow thefts. He was also hit with perjury and false...

