US Steel Barred From Rival's Suit Seeking Steel Tariff Refunds

By Matthew Santoni (December 6, 2021, 3:58 PM EST) -- U.S. Steel can't intervene in a rival company's lawsuit before the Court of International Trade, since NLMK Pennsylvania LLC's request for refunds of tariffs on foreign steel would not economically harm other domestic steelmakers, the court ruled. Judge Claire R. Kelly denied U.S. Steel Corp.'s motion to intervene and to stay the case, reasoning that the Pittsburgh-based steelmaker hadn't proved that it had a noneconomic interest in keeping NLMK from getting refunds for tariffs the U.S. Department of Commerce had insisted NLMK pay on imported steel — tariffs U.S. Steel had objected to waiving. "U.S. Steel has not met its burden...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS