American Airlines, Pilots Seek Military Pay Info From DOD

By Beverly Banks (December 3, 2021, 8:15 PM EST) -- American Airlines and a class of pilots alleging the company shorted military reserve pilots on benefits have jointly requested that a Pennsylvania federal court approve a subpoena for documents from the U.S. Department of Defense that contain compensation data for certain pilots who took short-term military leave. In a joint request Thursday, American Airlines and the pilots asked the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania to approve a subpoena seeking data from the DOD about the pilots' branches of service, their dates of service and military pay for that time period. "The parties stipulate and agree that good cause exists for the court to sign...

