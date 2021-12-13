The Biggest Patent Rulings Of 2021

By Ryan Davis (December 13, 2021, 6:51 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court preserved America Invents Act reviews by creating a new review process, and narrowed application of a rule that could allow more inventors to challenge their own patents. Here's a look back at the biggest patent cases of the year. U.S. v. Arthrex The U.S. Supreme Court in June rejected the latest constitutional challenge seeking to dismantle the Patent Trial and Appeal Board, opting instead to give the board more oversight by the patent office director. The most high-profile patent case of the year is therefore expected to have minimal practical impact, attorneys say. The justices held that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS