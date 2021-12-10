Supreme Court Set To Resolve Foreign Discovery Question

By Caroline Simson (December 10, 2021, 3:19 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court is set to resolve a 3-2 circuit split over whether district courts can order discovery for private commercial arbitration abroad, on Friday taking up the question for a second time after another case raising the same question was abruptly abandoned earlier this year. The justices granted certiorari over a petition submitted by an American unit of auto parts maker ZF Group, in which the company is challenging a Michigan federal judge's August order requiring the company to turn over documents to Hong Kong electronics manufacturer Luxshare Ltd. for use in a billion-dollar arbitration in Germany. The justices...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS