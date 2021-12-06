Justices Won't Touch Migrant Kids' Revived Mental Health Suit

By Grace Dixon (December 6, 2021, 9:19 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to review a Fourth Circuit ruling that had revived a class of unaccompanied migrant children's allegations that a juvenile detention center deprived them of adequate mental health care. The justices offered no explanation for refusing to take up a petition from the Shenandoah Valley Juvenile Center Commission, which asked the court to clarify which standard should be used to evaluate civil detainees' allegations of constitutionally inadequate medical care. The high court's decision let stand a January split ruling that the Virginia federal court should have judged the adequacy of the facility's mental health care...

