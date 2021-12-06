Warby Parker Wants 1-800 Contacts' 'Thin' Search Suit Nixed

By Bryan Koenig (December 6, 2021, 8:16 PM EST) -- Warby Parker asked a New York federal judge to toss 1-800 Contacts Inc.'s suit accusing the eyewear upstart of infringing trademarks by buying search engine keywords like "1-800 Contacts," arguing there's little chance consumers mistook its website for the contact giant. In a motion Friday for judgment on the pleadings, Warby Parker Inc. blasted assertions that it used keywords to divert consumers to a landing page that "deceptively and intentionally mimics" the look of 1800contacts.com. Simply paying for sponsored search results isn't enough for trademark infringement and unfair competition claims, Warby Parker said. "Of the thin additional facts that plaintiff proffers...

