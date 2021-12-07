Ghana U. Asks NY Judge To Toss Chubb's $165M Award Suit

By Ganesh Setty (December 7, 2021, 6:37 PM EST) -- The University of Ghana urged a New York federal court to throw out Chubb's lawsuit seeking $165 million for a canceled campus development project, arguing that the insurer is attempting to spin an expert determination of losses as a final arbitration award. In a memo supporting a motion to dismiss the suit, the university said Friday that the expert determination valuing the total loss at $165 million cannot be considered an arbitral award under the New York Convention because it did not establish liability, and it "completely ignores the fundamental question of whether the contract was validly terminated at all."...

