Flowers Foods Must Face Distributors' Misclassification Suit

By Irene Spezzamonte (December 6, 2021, 5:24 PM EST) -- Bakery company Flowers Foods Inc. can't escape claims it misclassified six distributor drivers as independent contractors and denied them overtime and meal and rest breaks, a California federal judge has ruled, saying that axing those claims would be premature. U.S. District Judge Todd W. Robinson on Friday turned down Flowers Foods' argument that even if the drivers could prove they'd been misclassified as independent contractors, they'd still be excluded from overtime pay and breaks under regulations for interstate drivers. Judge Robinson said summary judgment is not warranted because determining whether the drivers engaged in interstate commerce "is a highly factual inquiry." "The parties purportedly could...

